St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will undergo a $110 million expansion

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is experiencing growing pains with more people visiting the region.

And, it will soon undergo a $110 million transformation to prepare for even more passengers in the future.

The airport has has seen its yearly passenger numbers grow to 2½ million last year.

Airport Executive Director Tom Jewsbury told a working session of the Pinellas County Commission last week it has secured funding to complete the expansion.

That would include a terminal expansion and new parking garage.

"When we're done with this, this will give us the ability to handle 3.5 million passengers," Jewsbury said.

Jewsbury said the airport's 64 non-stop flights are a major achievement, especially when combined with the 82 direct flights out of Tampa International.

"So between Tampa and P-I-E to offer those amounts of non-stop destinations to our community is certainly something to be very proud of," Jewsbury said.

Jewsbury said the airport has an economic impact on the region of more than $3 billion and generates over 20,000 local jobs, according to a 2023 Florida Department of Transportation report.

The terminal project will be done without any debt, instead through federal and state grants. The parking garage will be paid for with existing funds and parking and concessions revenue.

The airport is also in talks with Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority about including a shuttle service to get passengers to and from areas along the beaches.