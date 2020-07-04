Tropical Depression Forms In The Atlantic - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tropical Depression Forms In The Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Five has developed in the Atlantic, and could become a threat to Bermuda and other nearby locations late Saturday or early Sunday. National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center says the fifth tropical depression of the season has formed in the Atlantic Saturday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but people living in or visiting Bermuda should remain alert to the storm’s progression.

Should the system strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be named Edouard.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the depression is currently located about 150 miles west southwest of Bermuda and moving in a east-northeast direction at 16 mph.

It is expected to continue to move in that direction and could become a tropical storm Saturday night or early Sunday. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Bermuda and other nearby locations should expect gusty conditions along with up to 3 inches of rain.

The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for the area.

The storm is expected to accelerate on Sunday.