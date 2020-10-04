Tropical Moisture Associated With Gamma Makes For Soggy Sunday Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tropical Moisture Associated With Gamma Makes For Soggy Sunday Across Tampa Bay

NOAA

The greater Tampa Bay region can expect a wet, dreary Sunday as a stalled front to the south moves north through the region, dragging tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Gamma with it.

Much of the region is waking up to a blanket of clouds and light rain early Sunday morning, and this trend will continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain will gradually intensify later Sunday morning into the afternoon as the boundary moves north, forecasters said.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Clearing will occur overnight into Monday before rain chances bump up again Monday night in the rest of the week as tropical moisture continues to stream into the region, driving temperatures back into the upper 80s.

The amount of moisture is dependent on a tropical wave the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the central Caribbean, in the wake of Tropical Storm Gamma.

That wave is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Jamaica and moving west-northwest, moving into the southern or southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Forecasters say there is a 70% chance it develops into a tropical depression by Monday.

Gamma, meanwhile, came ashore Saturday night in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and hammered that area just shy of hurricane strength, with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph. It is forecast to linger off the Mexican coast into midweek.