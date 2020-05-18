Tropical Storm Arthur Approaching the Outer Banks of North Carolina - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tropical Storm Arthur Approaching the Outer Banks of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Arthur began to strengthen Sunday, and it is forecast to continue doing so as it brushes by the Mid-Atlantic states Monday.

Tropical Storm Arthur was located about 310 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center at 2 pm EDT Sunday.

The system was moving to the north-northeast at 9 mph and expected to continue on that track through Monday, where it will then brush by the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued Sunday morning for the North Carolina coastline. Tropical Storm force winds between 30 and 40 mph, and rain accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, are possible over the coast from Sunday night through Monday.

Tropical Storm Arthur is not a direct threat to the state of South Carolina. However, dangerous rip currents and rough seas are anticipated along the coast through at least Monday. Significant wind or rain from this system is not expected across any land areas.

Arthur is expected to move close to the shores of North Carolina Monday morning, before pivoting eastward back out to sea. Strong rip currents may last through midweek along the eastern seaboard of the United States as Arthur moves further away from the continent.

With the formation of Arthur, this marks the sixth consecutive year that a cyclone has formed outside of the designated hurricane season. The official start to the Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1st.

