Tropical Storm Bertha Forms Off South Carolina Coast - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tropical Storm Bertha Forms Off South Carolina Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha formed off the South Carolina coast and is forecast to move inland later in the day. NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for portions of South Carolina after the second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Bertha has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is situated about 30 miles east-southeast of Charleston and moving northwest at 9 mph.

On its current path, forecasters say the storm will move onshore later Wednesday and inland across eastern and northern South Carolina before crossing into west-central North Carolina in the evening.

The storm is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rainfall, with isolated totals of 8 inches across eastern and central South Carolina. The rain is forecast to extend into southwest Virginia.

This is the second named storm to form before the official start of hurricane season on June 1. Last week, Tropical Storm Arthur formed off Florida’s east coast before grazing North Carolina and moving out to sea.

Arthur marked the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1.