Tropical Storm Dolly Forms In North Atlantic, Is No Threat To Land - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tropical Storm Dolly Forms In North Atlantic, Is No Threat To Land

The fourth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic and is no threat to land.

Tropical Storm Dolly emerged on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of noon, the storm was located about 370 miles south-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts.

Dolly is moving east-northeast at 13 mph.

Forecasters say Dolly will continue moving to the northeast, away from land, and is expected to weaken as moves into the colder waters of the North Atlantic. It should become a post-tropical storm on Wednesday and dissipate by early Thursday.

No watches or warnings are in effect.