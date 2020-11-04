Tropical Storm Eta Could Threaten South Florida By This Weekend - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tropical Storm Eta Could Threaten South Florida By This Weekend

After hammering Nicaragua and Honduras as a powerful Category 4 storm, Tropical Storm Eta appears poised to make a U-turn and threaten Florida this weekend.

Eta made landfall Tuesday morning and has weakened to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Wednesday morning, Eta was located about 90 miles off the coast of Nicaragua and maintained maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

It is moving west at 8 mph, but forecasters say Eta will switch course and begin moving west-northwest and then turn to the north Thursday night and Friday.

On that path, it will emerge over the northwestern Caribbean on Friday.

Ray Hawthorne, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says it is looking more likely the Eta will pose a threat to Cuba and Florida as a tropical storm late this weekend.

“Forecast confidence is not high, but odds are increasing that heavy rain will overspread Cuba and South Florida late this week into the weekend ahead of Eta,” Hawthorne said. “Southeast Florida has experienced a wet fall so far, so significant additional rain is likely to exacerbate the flood threat.”

The National Hurricane Center’s cone has the center of Eta somewhere between the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the northwest Bahamas by Monday.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.