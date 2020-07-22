Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms In The Atlantic - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms In The Atlantic

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the Atlantic Ocean. NOAA

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the Atlantic Ocean. It is is not forecast to be a threat to Florida but it is an indication of how busy this Hurricane season has been so far.

In only its second month, the 2020 hurricane season already had seven named storms, a record amount of activity.

Gonzalo is located about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds near 50 mph and was moving west around 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is forecast to strengthen and speed up over the next couple of days and is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.

However, conditions become less favorable for strengthening after that. Wind shear is expected to increase over the weekend, causing the system to weaken. Gonzalo will also run into dry air, which will cause it to decrease in intensity.