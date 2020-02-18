Trump Pardons Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Ex-49ers Owner And Tampa Resident - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Trump Pardons Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Ex-49ers Owner And Tampa Resident

Eddie DeBartolo Jr. won five Super Bowls as owner of the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s-1990s. WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

President Donald Trump has pardoned Tampa resident Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

DeBartolo Jr. built the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-1990s dynasty, winning five Super Bowls. He was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history.

In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House announced the surprise decision to reporters on Tuesday.

Forbes lists DeBartolo as the 319th richest person in the U.S. with a net worth of $2.6 billion. He runs DeBartolo Holdings out of his Tampa office, and in 2007, co-founded the Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School with former Bucs linebacker Derrick Brooks, a fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer.

NFL great Jerry Rice played on three of DeBartolo’s Super Bowl-winning teams and says DeBartolo “was like that 12th man” of the great 49ers teams.