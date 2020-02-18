 Trump Pardons Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Ex-49ers Owner And Tampa Resident - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Trump Pardons Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Ex-49ers Owner And Tampa Resident

Associated Press
February 18, 2020 12:44 PM
Eddie DeBartolo Jr. won five Super Bowls as owner of the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s-1990s. WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

President Donald Trump has pardoned Tampa resident Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

DeBartolo Jr. built the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-1990s dynasty, winning five Super Bowls. He was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history.

In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House announced the surprise decision to reporters on Tuesday.

Forbes lists DeBartolo as the 319th richest person in the U.S. with a net worth of $2.6 billion. He runs DeBartolo Holdings out of his Tampa office, and in 2007, co-founded the Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School with former Bucs linebacker Derrick Brooks, a fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer.

NFL great Jerry Rice played on three of DeBartolo’s Super Bowl-winning teams and says DeBartolo “was like that 12th man” of the great 49ers teams.

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Florida Lawmakers To Ban Discrimination In Organ Transplants


Read more

Revenue Sharing Won't Be Part Of Florida's College Athlete Pay Plan


Read more

Bernie Sanders Latest Democratic Presidential Candidate To Open Campaign Office In Central Florida


Read more