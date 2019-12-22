 Trump To Hold Evangelicals Rally in Miami - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Trump To Hold Evangelicals Rally in Miami

News Service of Florida
December 22, 2019 12:39 PM

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign event Jan. 3 in Miami to launch an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition, according to an announcement Friday.

“The event will bring together evangelicals from across the nation who support President Trump’s re-election,” the announcement from his campaign said.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 3, though the campaign did not announce the location Friday. Trump is expected to look for heavy support from evangelicals during the 2020 campaign. Winning in Florida also is important for his re-election hopes.

