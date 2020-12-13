Two Back-to-Back Fronts Will Help to Return the Cooler Temperatures - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Two Back-to-Back Fronts Will Help to Return the Cooler Temperatures

Two cold fronts expected to push through the Sunshine State this week

Floridians have been thawing since last week’s strong cold front, which brought frost and freeze conditions to much of the Florida Panhandle, North Florida, and parts of Central Florida. However, the new week may deliver another blast of cool temperatures and even some rain chances as two cold fronts approach from the west.

The first cold front is expected to push through the Florida Panhandle Sunday and approach the Peninsula late Sunday and overnight into Monday. This first front is not expected to be a significant rain maker with chances likely to be very scattered ahead of the cold front. However, the front will help to raise temperatures Sunday across the Sunshine State. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s in the Panhandle and North Florida. A few locations could even climb into the lower-80s for Sunday afternoon.

Once the first cold front moves completely through the state, a second and potentially more powerful one is expected to approach from the west. A low pressure system is anticipated to strengthen in the Plains Tuesday before quickly moving eastward towards the Florida Panhandle arriving during the late overnight. Precipitation chances will increase in parts of North and Central Florida on Wednesday as the accompanying cold front approaches. However, given how fast the low pressure system is moving, showers should be brief for most areas.

High pressure is expected to build in from the west after the passage of the second cold front beginning late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Clear skies and cooler temperatures will follow for the remainder of the week, with high temperatures ranging in the 50s for parts of the Panhandle, to the 60s for North and Central Florida. South Florida will continue to experience comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

A celestial event will also take place on Sunday night. Areas that see a minimal amount of cloud cover could be treated to the Geminid meteor shower, which will light up the sky beginning Sunday evening through dawn Monday, according to NASA. The best time to watch the shower will be at its peak at around 2 a.m EST.

