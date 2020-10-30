Two Candidates, One City: Sights And Sounds From The Trump And Biden Campaign Appearances In Tampa - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Two Candidates, One City: Sights And Sounds From The Trump And Biden Campaign Appearances In Tampa

President Donald Trump addressed thousands at a mid-day rally outside Raymond James Stadium. Later, Vice President Joe Biden held an evening drive-in campaign event at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Keeping a 6-foot distance wasn’t an option for the thousands of Trump supporters crowded together in the stadium parking lot and cheering for the president to win a second term.

Red “Make America Great Again” hats were in abundance. Masks, on the other hand were few and far between.

One voter says she is a Trump supporter who says the coronavirus pandemic is overblown, while another remains undecided.

By the time Biden took the stage six hours later at the Florida State Fairgrounds, he was describing Trump’s rally as a superspreader event sowing division and discord.

Biden came to Tampa because Florida is a must-win for the president, and he is betting that his message focused on shutting down the coronavirus through social distancing will win over the state.