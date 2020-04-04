 Two Killed When Motorcycle Hits Bicycle On Tampa’s Bayshore Blvd. - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Two Killed When Motorcycle Hits Bicycle On Tampa’s Bayshore Blvd.

Julio Ochoa
April 04, 2020 03:55 PM
A motorcyclist and bicyclist were killed in a crash on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Saturday morning. Wikimedia Commons

A motorcyclist and bicyclist were killed in a crash on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. when the bicyclist was trying to cross Bayshore at a crosswalk near Rome Avenue.

Three motorcycles were traveling north on Bayshore and one of them, driven by a person in their 30s, hit the person on the bicycle.

The person on the motorcycle died at the scene. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where the person later died.

Police were still investigating the crash and did not release any more details.

Tampa officials lowered the speed limit on Bayshore Boulevard from 40 mph to 35 mph after a mother and her 21-month-old child were struck and killed in 2018 by what police say were racing drivers. 

