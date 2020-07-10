U.S. Supreme Court Asked To Lift Stay On Florida Felon Voting - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

U.S. Supreme Court Asked To Lift Stay On Florida Felon Voting

Voting rights advocates are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a stay on a federal judge’s ruling that allowed Florida felons to regain the right to vote, regardless of unpaid fines and other financial obligations.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals last week granted a request from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to review a May ruling that was deeply critical of how Florida has set up road blocks for hundreds of thousands of felons seeking access to the ballot box.

The appellate court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Aug. 18, the same day as Florida’s primary.