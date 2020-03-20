UCF Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus, School Moves Summer Semester To Online Learning - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

UCF Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus, School Moves Summer Semester To Online Learning

The University of Central Florida is decontaminating a residence hall and classrooms after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was announced in a release Thursday night from Dr. Michael Deichen, the Assoc. VP of UCF Student Health Services.

The student is recovering away from the school. Officials believe the risk of anyone who came into contact with him developing symptoms is very low.

Deichen also said a military contractor who works in the nearby Partnership IV Building has tested positive for the coronavirus. A number of his colleagues have been tested. Results are pending.

UCF Institute for Simulation and Training employees who work in the same building aren’t believed to have come into contact with the contractor. As they’re already working remotely, they’re being advised to monitor their health. The Partnership IV Building will be closed for two weeks after being thoroughly decontaminated.

UCF also announced Thursday that students will continue to take classes online during the summer semester that begins May 11.

Officials said the school is taking the step to prioritize personal wellness and practice social distancing.

In a statement, Interim President Dr. Thad Seymour, Jr. said the decision was made ahead of time to give faculty and students the chance to adjust plans.

Residence halls will be cleared of remaining students in a staggered manner to allow for social distancing.

Staff will work with residents to find permanent housing and accommodations will be made for students with special situations.