Undecided Voter Considers Choices At Trump Rally - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Undecided Voter Considers Choices At Trump Rally

At least one person at Donald Trump’s rally in Tampa Thursday said they were still undecided about their pick for president.

Amid the sea of Make America Great Again hats and red, white, and blue attire stood Ken Salazar. The only gear he sported was for the Florida Gators football team.

Salazar is a tradesman who moved to the state after losing his job in California. He blamed companies opting to hire undocumented workers for that — and wondered what Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have to say about helping trade workers.

“My union bosses want me to vote Democrat, but then Biden wants open borders, so that’s kind of an oxymoron when it takes away my job because non-union companies hire these people to undercut our jobs and I haven’t seen an answer to that from either party,” he said.

Salazar says he was a Democrat for decades, but didn’t vote in 2016 because he didn’t feel confident in Hillary Clinton or then-candidate Trump.

He says he hopes to make a decision by election day.