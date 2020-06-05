Unemployment drops unexpectedly to a still-high 13.3% - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Unemployment drops unexpectedly to a still-high 13.3%
A few businesses are reporting signs of progress even in hard-hit industries. npr
The U.S. unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in May to 13.3% — still on par with what the nation witnessed during the Great Depression — as states loosened their coronavirus lockdowns and businesses began recalling workers.
The government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month, driving unemployment down from 14.7% in April.
Tags: Health News Florida