 Unemployment Rises By 300% In Florida, To Record Levels Across U.S. - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Unemployment Rises By 300% In Florida, To Record Levels Across U.S.

Associated Press
April 02, 2020 09:21 AM

A total of 227,000 Floridians filed for unemployment last week.

That’s according to new figures from the U.S. Department of Labor and marks a more than 300 percent increase over the week before.

Nationwide, more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding a record high set just last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

The job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses close across the world.

Last week’s figure is much higher than the previous record of 3.3 million reported for the previous week.

The surging layoffs have led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April.

Loading…

All Faiths Food Bank, April 2020
BayCare - April Replacement -2020

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Hillsborough County To Open Two Quarantine And Isolation Sites


Read more

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Just Shy Of 8,000 Cases, The Toll On First Responders, And More


Read more

Fighting Coronavirus Is Taking A Toll On Florida's First Responders


Read more