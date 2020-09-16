Universal Orlando Announces Extended Furloughs For 5,400 Workers - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 13,000
The workers were originally notified of the furlough back in May, but in a letter to county and state leaders Universal Orlando said the furlough will extend at least 6 months.
Universal Orlando said it doesn’t expect the furloughs to be permanent but did warn it could take until next year to recover from the economic loss.
SeaWorld filed a similar letter with the state, which is required by federal law, alerting leaders of a mass layoff of some 1,900 workers who were furloughed since March.