Universal Orlando Announces Extended Furloughs For 5,400 Workers - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Universal Orlando Announces Extended Furloughs For 5,400 Workers

Stephanie Colombini WUSF Public Media

The workers were originally notified of the furlough back in May, but in a letter to county and state leaders Universal Orlando said the furlough will extend at least 6 months.

Universal Orlando said it doesn’t expect the furloughs to be permanent but did warn it could take until next year to recover from the economic loss.

SeaWorld filed a similar letter with the state, which is required by federal law, alerting leaders of a mass layoff of some 1,900 workers who were furloughed since March.