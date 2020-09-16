 Universal Orlando Announces Extended Furloughs For 5,400 Workers - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Universal Orlando Announces Extended Furloughs For 5,400 Workers

September 16, 2020 05:50 PM
Stephanie Colombini WUSF Public Media

The workers were originally notified of the furlough back in May, but in a letter to county and state leaders Universal Orlando said the furlough will extend at least 6 months.

Universal Orlando said it doesn’t expect the furloughs to be permanent but did warn it could take until next year to recover from the economic loss.

SeaWorld filed a similar letter with the state, which is required by federal law, alerting leaders of a mass layoff of some 1,900 workers who were furloughed since March.

