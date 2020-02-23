Up Next In 2020 Race: South Carolina's Primary - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Schedule
Programs
Support
Weather
Events
About Us
Latest News
Health News Florida
Florida Matters
University Beat
Follow Us
Post navigation
Previous Post
Next Post
Up Next In 2020 Race: South Carolina’s Primary
Danielle Kurtzleben
February 23, 2020 07:19 AM
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags:
Politics
Post navigation
Previous Post
Next Post
Related Posts
Voting In California's Primary When You Have No Party Preference Gets Complicated
Read more
Sunday Politics Recap: Nevada Results, Looking Ahead To The Next Democratic Debate
Read more
After The Nevada Caucuses, Bernie Sanders Is The Man To Beat
Read more
What are you looking for?
[native-flash-radio token='eHZ0Zy9wc2gB' userinterface='small' backgroundcolor='' width='100%' height='65px' themecolor='#62ccdd' themefontcolor='#ffffff' startvolume='100' streamurl='http://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WUSFFM.mp3' streamtype='icecast2' streampath='/live' streamid='1' mountpoint='' radiouid='' apikey='' radiojar='' radioname='' scroll='auto' autoplay='false' useanalyzer='fake' analyzertype='4' usecover='true' affiliatetoken='1000lIPN' debug='false' ownsongtitleurl='' radiocover='' bordertopleft='0' bordertopright='0' borderbottomleft='0' borderbottomright='0' songgooglefontname='' songfontname='' titlegooglefontname='' titlefontname='' songinformationinterval='5000' streamprefix='' corsproxy='php' usestreamcorsproxy='false' ]