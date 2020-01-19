US Appeals Court To Hear Lakeland Confederate Monument Debate - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

US Appeals Court To Hear Lakeland Confederate Monument Debate

Lakeland officials decided to move the 109-year-old statue from the city's Munn Park to a veterans memorial in March. Florida Archeological Network

A federal appeals court will consider a dispute over the movement of a Confederate soldier from a prominent town square park in Lakeland to a veterans memorial park.

The Lakeland Ledger reports that the Atlanta-based court agreed to hear an appeal by Save Southern Heritage, which describes itself as a history and heritage group.

An attorney for the group says oral arguments are set the week of April 20 before the court.

Lakeland officials decided to move the 109-year-old statue from the city’s Munn Park to the veterans memorial in March of last year, sparking the lawsuit.