USF And Tampa General Hospital Are Creating An Academic Medical Center - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF And Tampa General Hospital Are Creating An Academic Medical Center

Tristan Dodd
March 12, 2020 08:41 AM

Tampa General Hospital and the USF Morsani College of Medicine are joining forces to create one of the largest academic medical centers in the state.

The USF Board of Trustees unanimously approved the partnership during a meeting Tuesday, allowing the University and TGH to share resources and recruit students.

“We’re creating an equilibrium where both Tampa General and USF are going to be much more successful together then we were separately,” said Dr. Charles Lockwood, the dean of the Morsani College and the senior vice president for USF Health.

He said that USF students would benefit from this partnership.

“The fact of the matter is that we haven’t raised our tuition since 2013. So there is absolutely no way that tuition covers the cost of medical students’ education,” Lockwood said. “The whole purpose here is to support education and research.”

John Couris, TGS President and CEO, said the hospital’s further collaboration with USF will also positively affect patients.

“This is a great day for health in Tampa Bay,” Couris said in a statement Tuesday. “TGH, USF and our private practice physicians have always had the most success when working together to improve health in Tampa Bay. Now that we are more closely strategically aligned, we can create a powerhouse that delivers world-class health care on the west coast of Florida.”

