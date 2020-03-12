USF Athletics Closes Competitions To Fans Over Coronavirus Concerns - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF Athletics Closes Competitions To Fans Over Coronavirus Concerns

USF's Yuengling Center. USF Athletics announced Thursday that it's closing all future home sports competitions to fans until further notice. JONAH HINEBAUGH / WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

University of South Florida Athletics announced Thursday that is closing all future home sports competitions to fans until further notice.

The move comes a day after USF officials said the university will start conducting remote classes following spring break because of the impacts of COVID-19.

Competitions will only be open to the teams, essential staff and limited family members.

“After consulting with university leadership, I have made the decision that it is in the best interest for the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, fans and the community at large to conduct our athletic competitions for a period of time in the absence of fans,” Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a press release. “We will continue to monitor closely the impacts of COVID-19 and consult public health resources as we assess the need for further adjustments moving forward.”

The restrictions go into effect starting with Thursday’s USF women’s tennis match vs. James Madison.

Baseball, softball and men’s tennis competitions slated to take place on campus this weekend will also be affected, as well as the Bulls Invitational track meet scheduled for March 20-21.

New USF football coach Jeff Scott has decided to reschedule Thursday’s spring football practice. The team was planning to be off of practice next week for spring break. A decision on the rest of spring practice, which is scheduled to start March 24, as well as the April 18 spring football game, has yet to be made.

Scheduled USF Athletics events will continue to be live streamed and broadcast on Bulls Unlimited on iHeartRadio.

University officials also say fans who have purchased individual game tickets or season passes are being automatically reimbursed by the USF ticket office. All purchasers will be contacted once the refund is processed, and if there are any questions, people can call the USF ticket office at 1-800-GoBulls.

On Wednesday, USF, along with all other Florida public universities, were ordered by the Florida Board of Governors to transition to online course instruction “as soon as possible.” For USF, that’s March 23, after next week’s spring break.

In addition, students who are travelling for spring break next week, are being asked not to return to campus for at least two weeks following their return trips. Students who had not been planning to travel for spring break are also being asked to return to their homes, if possible.

Students who are unable to return home will be allowed to stay in campus residence halls.

The announcement comes as officials said no spectators will be permitted at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix starting on Friday, and the Valspar Championship PGA Tournament at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor next week.