USF Football Stops On-field Activities Following COVID-19 Cases At Notre Dame - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF Football Stops On-field Activities Following COVID-19 Cases At Notre Dame

Notre Dame beat USF 52-0 on Sept. 19. Both teams have stopped on-field activities after a number of ND players tested positive for coronavirus following the game. COURTESY USF ATHLETICS / ND_TP

The decision comes after 13 football players at the University of Notre Dame — which beat USF 52-0 in South Bend, IN, this past Saturday — were put in isolation.

ND officials said seven players tested positive for coronavirus out of 94 tests done Monday. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Notre Dame has postponed this weekend’s game against Wake Forest to Dec. 12 as a result of the news.

USF conducted a review of the video from the Notre Dame game for the purpose of contract tracing before making the announcement.

The team was tested both the Friday before the game and again Monday, with all tests coming back negative.

However, team officials say they’re holding off on getting back on the field “out of an abundance of caution and with a focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff, we feel it is prudent to pause on-field activity until we have the results of further testing.”

USF is scheduled to play Florida Atlantic University Saturday evening in Boca Raton. It’s a reunion game of sorts, as FAU is led by head coach Willie Taggert and defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, USF’s third and first head coaches respectively.