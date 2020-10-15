USF Is Eliminating College Of Education Undergraduate Programs - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF Is Eliminating College Of Education Undergraduate Programs

The University of South Florida announced it is eliminating undergraduate programs in the College of Education. Mark Schreiner/WUSF Public Media

The University of South Florida is eliminating undergraduate programs in the College of Education.

In a letter to faculty and staff, Judith A. Ponticell, professor and interim dean for the College of Education, said the move was made in an effort to reduce the college’s annual budget by $6.8 million — or 35% — over the next two years.

USF will continue to offer graduate courses in education, she said.

“We are strategically reimagining and reconfiguring Education at USF from a comprehensive College of Education to a more focused Graduate School of Education with an appropriate organizational affiliation with another college such as the College of Behavioral and Community Sciences,” Ponticell wrote. “This will allow us to continue to serve our students and communities, including our vital partners in our area school districts.”

There are undergraduate education programs at all three USF campuses, including Sarasota-Manatee.

The college website says it offers 14 undergraduate majors, and has more than 2,000 students and 130 faculty members.

Ponticell said the move, in part, “reflects the evolving demands of students” who are obtaining teacher certification outside of its standard undergraduate program.

She said students will be able to earn certifications through a Master of Arts in Teaching degree, after they complete a baccalaureate degree in another area.

“Re-envisioning the College of Education as a graduate school enables us to leverage our strengths in our master’s, educational specialist and doctoral degree programs,” Ponticell wrote, “and to place a stronger emphasis on research opportunities and contributions to our important PreK-12 partners and beyond.”

The announcement follows a recent announcement that USF would be cutting $37.6 million over the next nine months.

University officials are expected to speak about the cuts later Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.