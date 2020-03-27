USF Launches Fund To Assist Students With Urgent Financial Needs - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF Launches Fund To Assist Students With Urgent Financial Needs

As students begin to adjust to a new normal in the world of COVID-19, many have begun to experience difficulties regarding their financial wellbeing.

In response to this, the University of South Florida has created a fund to help provide financial relief to these students.

Established on Tuesday, the USF United Support Fund aims to assist any student who is currently facing unexpected financial challenges. By Friday morning, the fund has received donations and commitments from over 400 individual donors totaling almost $80,000.

The fund is aimed to help students in need, as many of the 50,000 in the USF system are either away from home or have been recently laid off.

With students beginning to transition to remote classes this week, the new adjustment can bring along unwanted stress on top of any financial woes they might be facing.

The fund will assist these students with essentials such as food, toiletries, rent money, and any other basic need that might be beyond their reach at this time.

“Many USF alumni and friends of the university are asking how they can help. Their passion and concern have led to the creation of the USF United Support Fund, to help people who need it right now,” USF President Steve Currall said in a statement. “There’s nothing more important than the health and wellness of our community and the impact of these gifts will help our students overcome these new challenges.”

Those interested in supporting the USF United Support Fund can make a contribution through the USF Foundation’s website.

Students interested can apply through the Office of Financial Aid.

