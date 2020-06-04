USF, Other State Universities Cancelling In-Person Summer Commencements - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF, Other State Universities Cancelling In-Person Summer Commencements

In a screen capture from a YouTube video, System President Steven Currall speaks at USF's virtual commencement ceremony on May 9. University of South Florida / YouTube

Florida public universities had to make alternate plans for spring graduation exercises because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now they’re doing the same for the summer session.

Some schools held virtual commencements, others offered students the chance to march in ceremonies later this year, and some, like the University of South Florida, gave them the opportunity to take part in both.

READ MORE: University Of South Florida Confers Spring Degrees Virtually

With the latest set of reopening guidelines issued by Governor Ron DeSantis, the State University System of Florida told the twelve public universities to begin developing alternate plans for the summer as well.

A statement issued Thursday said, “Universities were creative in their spring commencement festivities, and each of them found ways to celebrate their graduates and their achievements. We are confident that the summer graduates will be equally celebrated.”

A short time later, USF announced that traditional in-person ceremonies scheduled for August 6-9 were canceled.

A statement from the school said they are working on other plans for the summer, and will invite both spring 2020 and summer 2020 graduates to future in-person ceremonies.

The University of Florida announced it’s cancelling its in-person exercises as well.

The Florida Board of Governors will consider reopening plans for the fall from each of the state universities at their June 23 meeting at the University of Central Florida.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give