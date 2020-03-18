USF Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A member of the University of South Florida’s Counseling Center in Tampa has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to USF staff and students, university president Steven Currall said he learned of the positive test today, and the individual is currently self-isolating at home.

Currall said the individual came in direct contact with 13 students and several employees while on campus March 9 and March 12. Those who came in contact are being monitored by the Florida Department of Health.

He added health department personnel are attempting to determine if any other USF employees had direct contact with the employee.

Anyone who may have been in contact is encouraged to direct questions to USF Student Health Services at 813-974-2331.

The counseling center will continue to provide remote services to students.