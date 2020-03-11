USF, State Universities Moving Classes Online Due To Coronavirus Fears - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF, State Universities Moving Classes Online Due To Coronavirus Fears

USF, and other state universities, will transition to online course instruction to lessen the risk of coronavirus. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

All Florida public universities, including the University of South Florida, will transition to online course instruction to lessen the risk of coronavirus.

The Florida Board of Governors announced the change will take change “as soon as possible.”

The campuses will remain open, according to a USF news release. Operations will continue, although each campus can make adjustments as needed.

USF officials have planned a 5 p.m. news conference to address campus operations.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.