USF Student, Employee Test Positive For Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF Student, Employee Test Positive For Coronavirus

The University of South Florida is reporting that a student and an employee at its Tampa campus have tested positive for COVID-19 CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

The University of South Florida is reporting that a student and an employee at its Tampa campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

The student had been traveling abroad and tested positive upon returning to the U.S. The student has not been on campus during the spring semester and is self-isolating in another state.

Also, an employee in USF Innovative Education has tested positive. The person has not been on campus since March 13 and is being monitored by health officials.

Students and staff members who may have come into close contact with these individuals are being contacted separately by with appropriate health guidance.

A USF St. Petersburg student who has not been on campus since late February tested positive over the weekend and a member of the university’s Counseling Center on the Tampa campus tested positive last week.

The university has set up a webpage updating information about students, faculty and staff who test positive for COVID-19.

USF students who need guidance or medical assistance should contact Student Health Services:

Tampa Student Health Services (SHS100) at 813-974-2331

St. Petersburg Wellness Center (SLC 2200) at 727-873-4422

Sarasota-Manatee Counseling and Wellness Center (5805 Bay Shore Rd.) at 941-487-4254

Faculty and staff who are concerned about their health should contact Dr. Lynette Menezes in USF Health at healthglobal@usf.edu.

USF and all the other Florida public universities have switched to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester.

The University of Tampa announced over the weekend that six students, including five who traveled together for Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19.

One student who travelled internationally tested positive at the student health center on March 16, and is self-isolated on campus. Four of the remaining five students who were on spring break are self-isolating and on campus, university officials said in a statement Saturday evening.

One of the students did not return to campus but is self-isolating. None needed to be hospitalized.

And a University of Central Florida student tested positive for coronavirus last week.