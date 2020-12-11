USF To Graduate More Than 5,000 Students In Virtual Ceremony - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF To Graduate More Than 5,000 Students In Virtual Ceremony

University of South Florida / YouTube

More than 5,000 graduates will receive their degrees during the University of South Florida’s virtual commencement Saturday.

It’s the third straight semester USF is holding a virtual ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the spring and summer graduates, USF is inviting the fall graduates to take part in an in-person ceremony sometime in the future. Students were also invited to submit a photo, video, and written message that will appear on screen during the virtual ceremony.

USF President Steven Currall, Provost Ralph Wilcox, student body president Claire Mitchell, and college deans will speak during the virtual ceremony, which will start streaming online at USF’s commencement website at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The graduating class includes students from 49 states and 91 nations.

31 students receiving a bachelor’s degree posted a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and there are 223 student veterans graduating.

Jourdan Rapaport, 19, is the semester’s youngest graduate. She’s receiving a bachelor’s degree in psychology. The oldest graduate, 68, is receiving a doctoral degree in education.