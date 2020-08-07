USF To Hold Second Virtual Commencement Saturday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF To Hold Second Virtual Commencement Saturday

The University of South Florida will hold its second virtual commencement this weekend.

Nearly 3,000 degrees will be conferred Saturday during the ceremonies, which will be held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

USF President Steven Currall will preside over the ceremonies, which will be based by college this time, instead of a student’s home campus. Other speakers will include Provost Ralph Wilcox, Student Body President Claire Mitchell, and college deans.

The graduating class includes 11 undergraduates with perfect 4.0 GPA’s, 110 student veterans, and graduates from 48 states and more than 70 countries.

There are five 19-year-old graduates, including Adam Mohamed, who is earning a master’s degree in medical sciences a year after receiving his bachelor’s degree. The oldest graduate is 71-year-old Douglas Engelman, who is earning a doctoral degree in sociology.

Like the spring 2020 graduates, members of USF’s summer graduating class have been invited to take part in a future, traditional in-person ceremony when conditions allow for large gatherings.

Ceremonies will be available for viewing online starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.