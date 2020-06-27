Vice President Mike Pence Postpones Campaign Stop In Sarasota - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Vice President Mike Pence Postpones Campaign Stop In Sarasota

Vice President Mike Pence will appear in Sarasota on July 2. whitehouse.gov

Update: Saturday June 27

The Republican Party of Sarasota on Saturday announced that Vice President Mike Pence’s plan to hold a “Faith in America” tour in Sarasota next week has been postponed.

The announcement on the group’s Facebook says the event will be rescheduled and comes as the state of Florida announced nearly 10,000 new positive cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

It’s not clear if other stops in the tour will still take place in other Florida cities, such as Lake Wales.

Here is the original story:

Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Florida to campaign next week.

With Florida a crucial state in the 2020 presidential election, Pence will bring his “Faith in America” tour to an 11:30 a.m. July 2 appearance at the Sarasota Event Center, according to an announcement Thursday by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Tickets are being distributed online on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per mobile number.

The organization America First Policies, which supports Trump, also announced that Pence is slated to appear at 2:30 p.m. July 2 at Oakley Transport, Inc., in Lake Wales.

Pence made trips to Florida in May, including joining Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis to watch the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft launch on May 30 at Cape Canaveral.