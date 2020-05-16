 Vice President Pence To Visit Orlando Nursing Home - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Vice President Pence To Visit Orlando Nursing Home

Associated Press
May 16, 2020 02:19 PM

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit a nursing home in Orlando and deliver personal protective equipment on Wednesday.

In a news release sent Saturday, his office said that the nursing home visit is part of an initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America. Pence is leading the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Afterwards, Pence is scheduled to participate in a discussion with hospitality and tourism leaders to talk about plans for reopening.

Tourism is Florida’s No. 1 industry, and it’s crashed during the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels, theme parks and other vacation-based businesses seeing massive drops in revenue because of closures.

According to Dana Young, head of Visit Florida, hotels saw a drop in revenue of $1.6 billion during a six-week period in March and April compared to last year.

