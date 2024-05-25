WUSF wants to hear from you about what topics you want the candidates for public office to talk about this year.
2024 Elections
Latest Politics Stories
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a key part of a 2023 law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that aimed to crack down on illegal immigration, finding the law “intrudes upon territory” under the responsibility of the federal government.
Wade and his family felt they had to move California after his daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender in 2020. Wade says Zaya was inspirational in creating Translatable and share the award with her.
The Florida senator is likely to win votes from some of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate. He also ran for Republican leader in 2022, challenging McConnell at Trump’s urging.
Starting June 3, access to the beach and parking will be limited during the project.
Carrying out a controversial law signed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis, officials have started moving to repeal state renewable-energy goals.
The Legislature sent at least 27 healthcare bills to the governor.
The board opted not to endorse Ladapo's assertions and voted on a different motion during Tuesday's meeting instead. It reaffirms the board's commitment "not to invade" patients' relationships with their doctors.
School advocates are hopeful a property tax referendum will pass after a similar proposal failed in 2022. But some officials point out that having two tax measures on the ballot are asking voters for too much.
The measure stems from a federal law that allowed the designation of rural emergency hospitals and made them eligible for Medicare payments.
University of South Florida researchers found a majority of registered voters polled across the political spectrum are in favor of more patrol agents and physical barriers along the U.S. southern border.