Want To Avoid The Polls? Early Voting Wraps Up Across Tampa Bay This Weekend - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Want To Avoid The Polls? Early Voting Wraps Up Across Tampa Bay This Weekend

As Election Day draws near, early voting in Tampa Bay comes to a close.

For many polling stations, this weekend is the last time Floridians can vote early, and turn in their mail-in ballots.

This year, Floridians have shown up in record numbers to vote early and turn in their ballots, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Those numbers can be seen on the State of Florida’s Division of Elections website.

They show the pre-election day voting gap between Democrats and Republicans continues to narrow, with Democrats now outpacing GOP voters by about 164,000 votes.

Numbers released Friday morning show more than 7.8 million Floridians have already voted. That puts turnout at just over 54% among Florida’s registered voters.

For those who have not voted yet and intends on voting early, fear not. Most polling stations across Tampa Bay are still open and accepting voters through the weekend.

Polling places will be open until Sunday night across the greater Tampa Bay region, except in Pasco and Hernando, where they close Saturday.

Voters should check with their local supervisor of elections office for details.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of when early voting ends.

Hillsborough: Early voting in Hillsborough county will end on Sunday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. [Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections]

Pinellas: Early voting ends Sunday. Sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. [Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections]

Polk: Early voting ends Sunday. Sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. [Polk County Supervisor of Elections]

Sarasota: Early voting ends Sunday. Sites are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. [Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections]

Manatee: Early voting ends Sunday. Sites are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. [Manatee County Supervisor of Elections]

Pasco: Early voting ends Saturday. Sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. [Pasco County Supervisor of Elections]

Hernando: Early voting ends Saturday. Sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. [Hernando County Supervisor of Elections]

DeSoto: Early voting ends Saturday. Sites are open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. [DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections]

Highlands: Early voting ends Saturday. Sites are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. [Highlands County Supervisor of Elections]