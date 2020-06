Video: Gov. DeSantis Announces 2021 Florida State Budget

WFSU

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference after signing the 2021 Florida budget.

DeSantis signed the $92.2 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year after vetoing about $1 billion in spending. [Read more]

VIDEO: DeSantis Discusses The Budget On The Florida Channel.

VETOS: View The Complete List Of Vetos