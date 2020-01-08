Watch Live: President Trump Response To Attack On U.S. Bases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Watch Live: President Trump Response To Attack On U.S. Bases

President Trump is speaking to the nation following attacks on military bases in Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. Trump tweeted on Tuesday night that “All is well!” and that an assessment of the casualties was underway. Iran said the missiles were launched as an act of self-defense after the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

The remarks are expected about 9 a.m. today. Watch the speech here or tune in to special live coverage from NPR on WUSF 89.7.