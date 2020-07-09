 Watch: Take A Drone Video Tour Of The New St. Petersburg Pier District - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Watch: Take A Drone Video Tour Of The New St. Petersburg Pier District

Carl Lisciandrello
July 09, 2020 07:40 AM
The new St. Pete Pier opened on July 6, 2020. CITY OF ST. PETERSBURG/YOUTUBE

This week, St. Petersburg is celebrating the opening of the new Pier District on the city’s waterfront.

The $92 million project, built over 26 acres, officially opened on Monday. Residents who want to see it this week must make reservations to limit crowds; details on tickets and parking are available on the St. Pete Pier website.

For those who may not be able to visit the pier right away, the city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday released a video celebrating Monday’s grand opening and touting the district’s features.

Shown are various drone views of the new pier – the eighth in city history – as well as views of the surrounding waterfront.

It also features other elements of the park, including a playground and water fountains for the kids, the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, outdoor bar, and walking areas and green space.

Watch the video here:

Tags: Latest WUSF News

