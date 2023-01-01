Download Our App

Listen to your favorite Classical WSMR programming on your phone!

Enjoy music from Classical WSMR – Florida’s Classical Music Station.

With this app you will be able to:



Live our livestream 24/7

Wake up with us automatically

Integrate the app with your car’s dashboard systems via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford’s Smart Device Link. (On supported car models)

Get on-demand streaming of our programming, including podcasts

View program schedules

Sign up for news updates

Become a member or donate

Submit video, audio and photos through the app

This app is made possible by supporting members of WUSF Public Media. Please support WUSF Public Media by becoming a member today!