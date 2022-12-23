Tampa Bay counties are opening cold-weather shelters. Here's where to go.

The arctic cold front that's brought wind and dangerously low temperatures to most of the U.S. is making its way through Florida. Emergency shelters are opening around the usually balmy Sunshine State.

The chilly forecast for Florida may seem manageable compared to the subzero weather other states are experiencing. But Antoinette Hayes-Triplett, CEO of the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative, stresses temperatures could still be life-threatening - especially for people used to warm weather.

"And so we want them to come in out of the cold at least for a couple of days if they need assistance," she said.

Not all Floridians have heat in their homes, and Hayes-Triplett says the shelters could be an option for those folks in addition to unhoused people. But she says staying with family and friends would be better, and hopes the holiday spirit helps people reconnect.

Here's where emergency shelters in the greater Tampa Bay region are located:

Hillsborough

Hillsborough County’s shelters program will be activated three nights, Friday through Sunday.

The county is partnering with the following organizations to provide limited-capacity cold-weather shelters for adults.

Guests will be admitted from 6. to 8 p.m. unless shelters reach capacity beforehand, and close at 6 a.m. the following day.

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Road, Plant City

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa

Homeless Helping Homeless

3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St. Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico

Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with children. All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Preregistration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Families in Tampa, call (813) 209-1176

Families in Plant City, call (813) 562-4495

Pinellas

Shelters in Pinellas County will be open on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the following locations:

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast

111 W Lime St., Tarpon Springs

First United Methodist Church

411 Turner St., Clearwater

The Refuge Outreach Church

606 Alden Ave., Clearwater

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast

7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park

Northwest Church

6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

WestCare Turning Point

1810 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Unitarian Universalist Church

100 Mirror Lake Dr. N, St. Petersburg

The Salvation Army

1400 Fourth St. S, St. Petersburg (open from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.)

Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 211, Tampa Bay Cares, for information about family shelters.

Pasco

Pasco is providing shelters on both sides of the county Friday through Sunday nights. Please note, transportation and meals are not provided.

Sheltering space is limited.

To make sheltering arrangements for any of the nights, you must call the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County at (727) 842-8605, and select the "cold weather sheltering" option, Extension 2, until 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Hernando

Emergency Management has coordinated with Jericho Road Ministries to ensure that anyone without access to heat has a safe place to stay beginning Friday until weather conditions improve.

Men's Shelter

1090 Mondon Hill Road, Brooksville

(352) 799-2912, ext.103

Women's Shelter (Mary's House)

1163 Howell Ave., Brooksville

(352) 799-2912, ext.109

Manatee

Emergency Management has coordinated with The Salvation Army to open shelter space at its Manatee County location: 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and there will be space for an additional 50 people.

Sarasota

In Sarasota County, residents can find shelter at:

The Salvation Army's Center for Hope

1400 10th St., Sarasota

The shelter will be open Friday through Sunday. Intake begins at 4:40 p.m.

Dinner at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m.

100 Church

14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port

The shelter will be open Friday through Sunday. Intake begins at 5 p.m.

