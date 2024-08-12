Potential Tropical System 5 moves fast toward the Caribbean, expected to turn north

There is another tropical system brewing in the Atlantic. It is located just under 500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The great news is that it is not forecast to impact the continental U.S. directly, and that includes our Sunshine State.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five moves rapidly to the west, but it will be making a north turn on Wednesday as it crosses the northeastern Caribbean islands. The U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rican can expect this system to have a more direct impact, bringing tropical storm-force winds and periods of heavy rains. Some areas on these islands could receive over 10 inches of rain. On Monday this system is moving fast to the west, but once it starts to make this turn to the north, there is a slight decrease in forward speed which would bring more rain to the northeastern portion of the Caribbean, hence the large rainfall forecast.

Starting Tuesday this system will enter a more favorable area for development, and this is when it could officially be named by the National Hurricane Center. Keep in mind that the track will not track greatly after this system receives a name. The next name on the list is Ernesto. It is forecast for Ernesto to become a hurricane on Thursday as it moves away from the Caribbean and it could come very close to if not impact Bermuda, staying over 600 miles east of Florida.

