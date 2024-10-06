Sunday 5 p.m. update: Hurricane Milton on the move, strengthening

Versión en español abajo

Hurricane Milton continues to intensify, and as of 5 p.m., no hurricane watches had been issued for Florida. However, some will likely be issued late Sunday or early Monday morning, as some parts of the state can expect to experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours of the watch being issued.

Milton is moving east at about 7 mph. This general motion is expected through the next 24 hours until the frontal boundary, causing cloudy skies and rainy weather this weekend over Florida, continues to influence Milton and keep it in this general eastward direction. This front will lose its grip, allowing Milton to turn northeast toward Florida.

It is still early to know exactly where Milton will make landfall, but we do know that the impacts will be extensive and varied. Florida´s West Coast residents must prepare for devastating storm surges, especially those from the Tampa Bay area to the south. Damaging winds are also at play as Milton is forecast to be a major category hurricane when it lands in Florida on Wednesday. Although some wind shear could dent its strength at landfall, this could be last minute, and storm surge would be present by then. Also, it is important to remember that if wind shear interacts with this system, its wind field could expand, and this would mean that more areas across the Peninsula will deal with stronger winds.

Heavy rainfall will affect much of the Peninsula. It´s already been a rainy weekend due to that frontal boundary draping over Florida. Additional rain is expected, especially between Tuesday and Thursday morning, with the most intense rains and winds happening on Wednesday. The exact times will still need adjustments as we analyze when Milton will take the exact turn toward Florida. As of Sunday afternoon, parts of the Florida Peninsula should be prepared for rainfall between 5 and 10 inches, with some localized areas up to 15 inches of rain. This is from Milton only and is in addition to what we have received this weekend through Monday.

We will continue to bring you updates. The next update will come at 11 p.m.

—————————————————————————

El huracán Milton se mueve y se fortalece

El huracán Milton continúa intensificándose y, a las 5 p. m., no se había emitido ninguna alerta de huracán para Florida. Sin embargo, es probable que se emitan algunas a última hora del domingo o muy temprano el lunes por la mañana, ya que algunas partes del estado pueden experimentar condiciones de huracán dentro de las 48 horas posteriores a la emisión de la alerta.

Milton se mueve hacia el este a aproximadamente 7 mph. Se espera que este movimiento general se prolongue durante las próximas 24 horas aproximadamente hasta que el límite frontal, que ha estado causando cielos nublados y clima lluvioso este fin de semana en Florida, continúe influyendo en Milton y lo mantenga en esta dirección general hacia el este. Este frente perderá su control, lo que permitirá que Milton gire hacia el noreste en dirección a Florida.

Aún es pronto para saber exactamente dónde tocará tierra Milton, pero sí sabemos que los impactos serán extensos y variados. Los residentes a lo largo de la costa oeste de Florida deben prepararse para las devastadoras marejadas ciclónicas, especialmente las del área de la Bahía de Tampa al sur. Los vientos dañinos también están en juego, ya que se pronostica que Milton será un huracán de categoría mayor cuando toque tierra en Florida el miércoles. Aunque un poco de cizalladura del viento podría hacer mella en su fuerza al tocar tierra, esto podría ser de último momento, y la marejada ciclónica ya estaría presente para entonces. Además, es importante recordar que si la cizalladura del viento interactúa con este sistema, su campo de viento podría expandirse, y esto significaría que más áreas en la Península lidiarán con vientos más fuertes.

Las fuertes lluvias afectarán gran parte de la Península. Ya ha sido un fin de semana lluvioso debido a ese límite frontal que cubre Florida. Se esperan lluvias adicionales, especialmente entre el martes y el jueves por la mañana, y las lluvias y vientos más intensos ocurrirán el miércoles. Los horarios exactos aún necesitarán ajustes mientras analizamos cuándo Milton tomará el giro exacto hacia Florida. A partir del domingo por la tarde, partes de la Península de Florida deberían estar preparadas para lluvias de entre 5 y 10 pulgadas, con algunas áreas localizadas de hasta 15 pulgadas de lluvia. Esto es solo de Milton y se suma a lo que hemos recibido este fin de semana hasta el lunes.

Seguiremos brindándoles actualizaciones. La próxima actualización llegará a las 11 p.m.

