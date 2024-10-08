© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

How to follow our partner stations' local updates updates on Hurricane Milton

By The NPR Network,
Emily Alfin Johnson
Published October 8, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT

National Hurricane Center

Member stations across the NPR Network in Florida are covering the local impact of Hurricane Milton.

Updated October 08, 2024 at 15:32 PM ET

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Milton was just over 500 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla, and expected to make landfall late Wednesday night.

Here's how to follow the latest local and regional resources:

➡️ Tampa Bay [via WUSF]
➡️ Tampa [via WMNF]
➡️ Orlando [via Central Florida Public Media]
➡️ Fort Myers via [WGCU]
➡️ Miami [via WLRN]
➡️ Gainesville [via WUFT]
➡️ Jacksonville [via WJCT]

➡️ Find your local station

Regional Resources

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network's site has the latest safety and emergency information available, as well as an app to help during a storm.

Knowing how to evacuate safely and prepare for a storm can be challenging. The site has details on how to assess your local risk and prepare accordingly before a storm.

➡️ Life Kit: How to prepare for a hurricane
➡️ Are hurricanes getting worse? Here’s what you need to know

Member stations across the southeast U.S. will be covering Hurricane Milton as it makes landfall. Find your local station for the latest from your area.

The NPR Network
Emily Alfin Johnson
Emily Alfin Johnson is a producer for NPR One.
