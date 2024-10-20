Hurricane insurance claims soar

With three hurricanes slamming the state in three months, insurance claims estimated at $3.95 billion in losses thus far are continuing to pour in.

Data posted on the Office of Insurance Regulation’s website Friday showed that 204,971 claims totaling an estimated $2.48 billion had been filed for damages from Hurricane Milton, which made landfall in Sarasota County on Oct. 9 and barreled across the state.

More than 165,000 of the Milton-related claims included damage to residential property. Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Taylor County Sept. 26 and caused widespread damage along portions of the Gulf Coast, prompted 121,689 claims, including 55,207 claims for damage to residential property.

Helene claims so far reach an estimated $1.3 billion in damages. About 30 percent of Helene-related claims have been closed.

More than 21,000 claims totaling an estimated $131 million in damages were filed after Hurricane Debby, which made landfall Aug. 5 in Taylor County. More than three-fourths of the claims have been closed. More than 8,000 claims of the Debby claims were closed without payment and nearly 8,000 were closed with some payment, according to the office’s website.