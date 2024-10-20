© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Hurricane insurance claims soar

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published October 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Natasha Ducre surveys the kitchen of her devastated home, which lost most of its roof during the passage of Hurricane Milton, in Palmetto, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Ducre, her husband, three children, and two grandkids rode out the storm in a government shelter and returned to find their home unlivable and much of their furniture and belongings destroyed by rainwater.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Natasha Ducre surveys the kitchen of her devastated home, which lost most of its roof during the passage of Hurricane Milton, in Palmetto, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Ducre, her husband, three children, and two grandkids rode out the storm in a government shelter and returned to find their home unlivable and much of their furniture and belongings destroyed by rainwater.

Claims are pouring in from hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

With three hurricanes slamming the state in three months, insurance claims estimated at $3.95 billion in losses thus far are continuing to pour in.

Data posted on the Office of Insurance Regulation’s website Friday showed that 204,971 claims totaling an estimated $2.48 billion had been filed for damages from Hurricane Milton, which made landfall in Sarasota County on Oct. 9 and barreled across the state.

More than 165,000 of the Milton-related claims included damage to residential property. Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Taylor County Sept. 26 and caused widespread damage along portions of the Gulf Coast, prompted 121,689 claims, including 55,207 claims for damage to residential property.

Helene claims so far reach an estimated $1.3 billion in damages. About 30 percent of Helene-related claims have been closed.

More than 21,000 claims totaling an estimated $131 million in damages were filed after Hurricane Debby, which made landfall Aug. 5 in Taylor County. More than three-fourths of the claims have been closed. More than 8,000 claims of the Debby claims were closed without payment and nearly 8,000 were closed with some payment, according to the office’s website.
Weather Hurricane Milton
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
