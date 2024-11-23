Holiday (early) travel forecast: West Coast continues with the most trouble this weekend

(en español abajo)

This year, many people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving. According to AAA, which tracks holiday travel since 2000, around 80 million people will take some form of transportation to celebrate the holiday. If you are one of the 80 million traveling over the holidays, you must pay close attention to the forecast. It is too early to know exactly how the weather will be for Thanksgiving. Still, if you are taking advantage of the holiday and starting your vacation earlier, this weekend´s weather could bring some delays across the West Coast and Northeast, where weather remains active.

West Coast troubles

If you are traveling to the West, specifically between northern California and the Pacific Northwest, you better take jackets and all the rain gear you may have. Heavy rains have been a constant across the West as several storms have moved across the region. The infamous atmospheric rivers have slammed many areas with substantial rainfall for the coast, valleys, and lower elevations. Heavy snow has also reduced visibility and has quickly accumulated across the Cascades and the Sierra Nevada. This weekend, another coastal storm will stay meandering near the coastline, producing strong gusts, possibly exceeding 60 mph and producing very rough seas. The heavy rain, reduced visibility, and strong gusts could bring air travel delays as well as dangerous road conditions

An atmospheric river has produced endless rounds of snow and rain. Flash flooding occurred across northern California and the heavy precipitation continues this weekend, before the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The Central Plains' brief warming

After some chilly days, the Central Plains, Midwest through Texas will experience warming temperatures this weekend before another cold front pushes through early next week. The temperature plunge will come with the next system, the same some that will meander near the Pacific Coast this weekend. By Sunday, the Rockies and High Plains will experience rounds of snow, some of which could be heavy, and then the front will move over the Central Plains through Texas on Monday. The good news is that this front will lose much of its moisture, so the precipitation will mainly be focused across the northern plains, and not much is expected from Kansas southward. Regardless, there could be some turbulence as the cold air travels south and takes over the Plains early in the week.

A plume of moisture moves to the Southeast just in time to start Thanksgiving. Expect another big drop in temperatures starting Black Friday.

Goodbye to the Southeast's cold blast... for now.

Perhaps you are traveling by car this weekend? If you plan on staying anywhere in the Southeast all week through the Thanksgiving holiday, don't put those sweaters and jackets away. You might want to take them with you. Although the temperatures will increase to start the week, the weekend will remain below average for this time of year. The same front traveling over the Central Plains early in the week will try to get close to the Southeast. Still, as it loses its punch, it will stall, and this, along with a bit more moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico, could increase the chance of showers across the Gulf Coast states. Still, these showers will be isolated, and temperatures will bounce back to near average or slightly above through the middle of the week. By the end of the week, two fronts will push through and bring much, very cold air to seal the Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures will be frigid from the Northern Plains through the Tennessee Valley while staying about 10 degrees below average for much of the Carolinas on Friday afternoon.

The weather pattern will be on the move. Several delays will be possible for early travelers this weekend before Thanksgiving officially arrives.

NYC's Thanksgiving Parade could deal with wind & snow

The same low-pressure system pushing the fronts by the end of the week across the Southeast will swing over the Northeast, producing more precipitation, likely in the form of snow for most. These systems will also produce lots of winds. The wind will make the temperatures feel much colder and could bring major weather delays to airports around Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and possibly through the weekend. Millions travel through the major airports across New York, New Jersey, Boston, and Washington DC on a regular day, and the weather could leave millions more delayed or stranded just in time to return home from the Northeast or Mid-Atlantic.

We will closely monitor the weather across Florida and bring you updates. Our team of meteorologists will also bring you another travel update early next week to pinpoint the exact locations where travelers could encounter trouble. Stay safe.

Spanish version below.

—————————————————————————————————

Pronóstico de viajes para las vacaciones y los que las comienzan temprano: la Costa Oeste sigue siendo la más problemática este fin de semana

Este año, se espera que muchas personas viajen para el Día de Acción de Gracias. Según la AAA, que realiza un seguimiento de los viajes durante las fiestas desde el año 2000, alrededor de 80 millones de personas utilizarán algún tipo de transporte para celebrar la festividad. Si usted es uno de los 80 millones de personas que viajan durante las fiestas, debe prestar mucha atención al pronóstico. Es demasiado pronto para saber exactamente cómo estará el tiempo para el Día de Acción de Gracias. Sin embargo, si está aprovechando las vacaciones y comenzando sus vacaciones antes, las condiciones del tiempo de este fin de semana podría traer algunos retrasos en la Costa Oeste y el Noreste, donde el tiempo sigue activo.

Problemas en la Costa Oeste

Si viaja al Oeste, específicamente a cualquier lugar entre el norte de California y el noroeste del Pacífico, es mejor que se asegure de llevar chaquetas y todo el equipo para la lluvia que pueda tener. Las fuertes lluvias han sido una constante en el Oeste, ya que varias tormentas se han desplazado por la región. Los infames ríos atmosféricos han azotado muchas áreas con lluvias sustanciales en la costa, los valles y las elevaciones más bajas. La nieve intensa también ha reducido la visibilidad y se ha acumulado rápidamente en las Cascadas y la Sierra Nevada. Este fin de semana, otra tormenta costera se mantendrá cerca de la costa, produciendo fuertes ráfagas, posiblemente superando los 60 mph y produciendo mares muy agitados. Las fuertes lluvias, la visibilidad reducida y las fuertes ráfagas podrían provocar retrasos en los viajes aéreos, así como condiciones peligrosas en las carreteras.

Breve calentamiento en las Planicies Centrales

Después de algunos días fríos, las Planicies Centrales, el Medio Oeste y Texas experimentarán temperaturas más cálidas este fin de semana antes de que otro frente frío avance a principios de la próxima semana. La caída de las temperaturas llegará con el próximo sistema, el mismo que serpenteará cerca de la costa del Pacífico este fin de semana. Para el domingo, las Montañas Rocosas y las Altas Llanuras experimentarán rondas de nieve, algunas de las cuales podrían ser intensas, y luego el frente se moverá sobre las llanuras centrales a través de Texas el lunes. La buena noticia es que este frente perderá gran parte de su humedad, por lo que la precipitación se concentrará principalmente en las llanuras del norte, y no se espera mucho desde Kansas hacia el sur. De todos modos, podría haber algo de turbulencia a medida que el aire frío viaja hacia el sur y se apodera de las llanuras a principios de la semana.

Adiós al de frío del sureste... por ahora.

¿Quizás estés viajando en auto este fin de semana? Si planeas quedarte en cualquier lugar del sureste durante toda la semana hasta el feriado de Acción de Gracias, no guardes esos suéteres y chaquetas. Tal vez quieras llevarlos contigo. Aunque las temperaturas aumentarán al comienzo de la semana, el fin de semana se mantendrá por debajo del promedio para esta época del año. El mismo frente que viaja sobre las Planicies Centrales a principios de la semana intentará acercarse al sureste. Sin embargo, a medida que pierde fuerza, se detendrá, y esto, junto con un poco más de humedad proveniente del Golfo de México, podría aumentar la posibilidad de lluvias en los estados de la Costa del Golfo. Aún así, estas lluvias serán aisladas y las temperaturas volverán a estar cerca del promedio o ligeramente por encima a mediados de la semana. Para el final de la semana, dos frentes avanzarán y traerán mucho aire muy frío para sellar el feriado de Acción de Gracias. Las temperaturas serán gélidas desde las llanuras del norte hasta el valle de Tennessee, mientras que se mantendrán unos 10 grados por debajo del promedio en gran parte de las Carolinas el viernes por la tarde.

El desfile de Acción de Gracias de Nueva York podría verse afectado por el viento y la nieve

El mismo sistema de baja presión que empuja a los frentes a fines de la semana por el sureste se desplazará hacia el noreste, lo que producirá más precipitaciones, probablemente en forma de nieve para la mayoría. Estos sistemas también producirán muchos vientos. El viento hará que las temperaturas se sientan mucho más frías y podría provocar importantes demoras por mal tiempo en los aeropuertos alrededor del Día de Acción de Gracias, el Viernes Negro y posiblemente durante el fin de semana. Millones de personas viajan a través de los principales aeropuertos de Nueva York, Nueva Jersey, Boston y Washington DC en un día normal, y el tiempo podría dejar a millones más retrasados o varados justo a tiempo para regresar a casa desde el noreste o el Atlántico medio.

Monitorearemos de cerca el tiempo en Florida y le brindaremos actualizaciones. Nuestro equipo de meteorólogos también le brindará otra actualización de viajes a principios de la próxima semana para identificar los lugares exactos donde los viajeros podrían encontrar problemas. Manténgase seguro e informado.