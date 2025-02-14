Toasty Florida becomes rainy Florida; more cold fronts on the way

Florida’s been toasty, with many areas having high and low temperatures of around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. The Panhandle received a round of storms on Thursday morning, and some of these storms moved to North Florida as the front moved eastward. This front will continue to move east but also lose some of its punch as it starts to retract to the north again and become stationary, draping over Central Florida through Saturday. Sunday will be another warm day across the state as the winds will come from the south-southwest.

Temperature rollercoaster – fast up and down

The next front that will (finally) cross the state will push through between Sunday night and Monday morning. This front is not potent, but it will bring temperatures closer to normal this time of year. The coolest day will be Tuesday, with temperatures that could be right near average for Florida. South Florida will go from the mid-80s to the upper 70s and lows from the mid to upper 70s, that we’ve had this week to between the upper-60s and low 70s, the lows will still be about 8 degrees above average for this time of year. The Central Florida region will experience lows between the upper-40s to low-50s. Highs will be in the low-70s on Monday and Tuesday before they jump to near 80s on Wednesday.

1 of 3 — Snip20250214_3.png 2 of 3 — Snip20250214_2.png 3 of 3 — Snip20250214_1.png

The temperatures will quickly increase due to a swift change in the winds, courtesy of the next approaching cold front, which is expected to cross the state early on Friday. This would be a week out, so this long-range projection should be taken with a grain of salt as there could be changes to its strength and the trajectory and positioning of the colder air mass. The long-range forecast is showing hints that the cold air could be associated with a polar outbreak; if this is the case, you can bet on colder temperatures, perhaps a few degrees below average, and we will be able to break the coats and boots again, so don't bury them in your closet just yet. We will bring you an update by early next week.