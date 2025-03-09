Chance for severe storms across the Tampa Bay area as the Panhandle and North Florida floods

As mentioned in our previous story on Saturday night, the showers have been constant this Sunday. Areas in Leon County to the west have experienced flash floods, as some places have received over 7 inches by some radar estimates.

The system will finally get moving overnight into Monday morning. Much of the moisture will start to track east, taking the heaviest showers with it. There will still be the chance for some showers over the western portion of the Panhandle, but the trend is downward.

Isolated severe storms are possible between Sunday night and Monday morning across the Panhandle and North Florida.

Across North Florida, from Tallahassee to Jacksonville to Gainesville, expect downpours and a few storms, some of which can turn severe overnight into Monday morning. Any severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds and a tornado or two. Please make sure to keep your weather alerts on through the night and into the morning hours. Have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts.

Showers and a storm could be moving across Central Florida by 10 a.m., including the I-4 corridor from Tampa through Orlando. There could be some strong gusts, especially south of Orlando. Stay indoors if you hear thunder; there will be lightning with the storms.

By 2 p.m., a few storms will be moving near Lake Okeechobee, affecting Southwest Florida. Although the chance diminishes a bit, since this region, including Southeast Florida, could experience rapid warming in the day due to the (warm) winds from the southwest, the atmosphere could become unstable enough to produce a few isolated severe storms still, which could include damaging winds gusts of at least 58 mph and the chance for an isolated tornado.

This could be one of Florida's last few cold air pushes this season. Temperatures will change by about 10 to 15 degrees between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. However, the most significant difference will be felt in the mornings, when temperatures will be around the mid-40s around the Panhandle and in the 50s along the Peninsula, with some spots that could fall to the high-40s across inland areas in Southwest Florida. Temperatures will rise for the second half of the week as the high-pressure system repositions itself over Florida Wednesday night and then east of Florida to end the work week, changing the direction of the winds. This change will allow the temperatures to rise above average for this time of the year, and then warm and humid conditions will return for next weekend.

The strong winds along the State will significantly impact the marine areas. Many are on Spring Break this week and trying to enjoy the Florida beaches. Small craft advisories will be posted for at least Tuesday in many places along both coasts. Seas will be high, and winds could reach 25 knots near the shore.