Well-Known Sarasota Philanthropist Charles Barancik Killed In Car Crash - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Well-Known Sarasota Philanthropist Charles Barancik Killed In Car Crash

According to police, a Longboat Key Police Officer was responding to a call when he crashed into the couple's Tesla. Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation

Sarasota philanthropist Charles Barancik was killed in a car crash on Longboat Key Wednesday night.

His wife Margery, 83, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Sarasota Police say the 91-year-old Barancik was exiting a private residence when his car was struck by a Longboat Key Police SUV driven by an on-duty officer responding to a call.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Barancik’s founded their philanthropic foundation in 2014.

The organization has awarded millions of dollars to support a variety of initiatives from education to the environment, medical research and the arts.

A note on the foundation’s website reads, “we appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this time. More information to follow.”

The crash remains under investigation.