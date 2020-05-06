What Malls Have Opened Across Tampa Bay, Or Will In The Near Future - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

What Malls Have Opened Across Tampa Bay, Or Will In The Near Future

Westfield Countryside Mall is reopening on May 15. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Several malls across the Tampa Bay area have either reopened or will today … or in the near future.

The locations have announced their intentions through Facebook posts and notifications on their respective websites.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and the malls will proceed in accordance with Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen the state. This includes businesses and restaurants opening at 25% capacity.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

The locations will offer limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some retailers also will choose to remain closed.

International Plaza in Tampa and the Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota are reopening today. Tyrone Square Mall in St. Petersburg, Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz and Ellenton Premium Outlets reopened on Monday.

Others, including Westshore Plaza and Lakeland Square Mall, are reopening on Friday.

Westfield locations in the region – including Brandon, Citrus Park, Countryside and Siesta Key – are reopening on May 15.

On its Facebook page on Tuesday, Westshore Plaza announced it will offer free lunches for up to $10 for paramedics, first responders or teachers.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give